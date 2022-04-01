Advertise with Us
Man sentenced in beating death of girlfriend’s son

Marterrius Hite
Marterrius Hite(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Whitehaven man has been convicted for the death of a 2-year-old in 2015.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney General, 29-year-old Marterrius Hite called first responders in July of 2015 and said he found the baby in the bath tub not breathing.

The boy was taken to Le Bonheur, but he died a short time later.

The report says that police and medical personnel found several cuts and bruises on the baby’s body. The medical examiner later reported finding head trauma, brain hemorrhaging, numerous internal injuries in the abdomen and scars and wounds in various stages of healing on the boy’s torso, legs and right arm.

A doctor for the defense told the jury the boy died from cancer.

Hite was found guilty of aggravated child abuse, murder in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect and on additional felony counts of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

A judge sentenced Hite to life in prison on the murder convictions and 40-year sentences for the abuse and neglect convictions, an additional 80-years

