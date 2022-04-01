Man dressed in scrubs steals medical equipment
Published: Apr. 1, 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man dressed in scrubs stole over $737,000 worth of medical equipment.
Memphis Police are searching for the suspect after he stole a large amount of medical equipment from the shipping area from St. Francis Hospital on March 19.
The man was driving a gray pickup truck.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
