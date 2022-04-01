Man convicted in 2016 rape of a child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A South Memphis man was convicted for raping an 11-year-old girl in 2016.

Gregory Hickman was found guilty of rape of a child in less than 20 minutes by the criminal court jury.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney General, in October of 2016 the girl’s mother noticed her daughter’s stomach felt hard. She said her daughter appeared to be pregnant.

Hickman was known to the family, and the young girl said that Hickman was walking her home from a neighborhood store earlier that year and suggested they take a shortcut. The young girl said when they got to a bushy area, Hickman reportedly grabbed her and forced her to have sex with him.

The report says that Hickman threatened to kill her if she told anyone what he had done.

In December of 2016, the young girl gave birth to a baby and the DNA testing showed Hickman was the father.

Hickman is scheduled to be sentenced by a judge on May 12.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.