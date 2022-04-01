Grizzlies setting records as wins keep coming

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the NBA’s Southwest Division title now safely tucked in their trophy case, the Memphis Grizzlies are still hungry for more with just five games left in the regular season.

Wednesday’s 112-111 win at San Antonio, a record breaker on several levels.

Jeran Jackson, Jr. becomes the all time single season leader in blocked shots with 169, surpassing Pau Gasol.

The Griz set the single season record for most assists, and the Grizzlies have 750 steals and 500 blocks already this year.

An NBA team has done that only five times since 2000.

Griz Head Coach Taylor Jenkins likes what he’s seeing.

”Crucial defense at the end, they ran a great play where they slipped Johnson to the rim, Thank God Des was aware, he didn’t fold all the way back to the corner, and he comes back and gets a nice contest at the rim. So, huge winning play. Great execution. We haven’t faced defenses like this in a really long time,” Jenkins said.

The West 2nd seed Grizzlies host the top seed Phoenix Suns Friday night at FedExForum.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.