A few Saturday morning showers but some sun this weekend too

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will fall through the 50s this evening with a clear sky. Winds will remain light.

TONIGHT: Low temperatures will drop to the mid 40s with clouds after midnight. A few showers are possible near sunrise. Winds will remain light.

WEEKEND: Saturday will start off with clouds and a few showers, but some sunshine will break out in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows will drop into the 40s Saturday night with a clear sky. Sunday will feature full sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The week will start off with clouds on Monday, but it will be dry with highs in the lower 70s. Rain arrives on Tuesday with our next cold front. Highs will drop back into the 60s on Wednesday with clouds and a stray shower. Thursday and Friday look cooler but dry.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

