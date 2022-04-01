Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

FBI joins search for Florida mom missing since Sunday

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Gray News) – The FBI has now joined the search for a mom in Florida who has been missing since Sunday night.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said in a press conference Thursday afternoon that Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen on Navarre Beach in Pensacola on Sunday evening near a restaurant called Juana’s Pagodas.

Johnson said that Carli was at the restaurant to meet with Marcus Spanevelo, the father of her 4-year-old daughter, Saylor, to “do a child exchange.”

Carli’s father reported her missing the following day.

On Tuesday, police located Carli’s vehicle behind the restaurant with her purse still inside the car. Her purse being left behind is a cause for concern, Johnson said.

Spanevelo was located in Birmingham, Alabama, on Wednesday with Saylor. He was interviewed by investigators, and Saylor was taken into the custody of Alabama Protective Services, Johnson said.

Friends and family of Cassie Carli shared this missing persons' poster on social media.
Friends and family of Cassie Carli shared this missing persons' poster on social media.(Facebook)

“The way she has gone missing concerns us greatly,” Johnson said.

Johnson said detectives plan to speak more with Spanevelo, as he was the last known person to see Carli.

Carli is 5′5″ and approximately 150 pounds with blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-983-1190.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Situation involving THP shuts down I-40 in Fayette County
Standoff involving Tenn. state troopers on I-40 ends with arrest
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Errol Hook
Local nurse practitioner accused of pulling gun in road rage incident
Murphy's gas station car fire
WATCH: Car goes up in flames at Memphis gas station
Forklift
Coca-Cola distribution center employee dies in forklift accident

Latest News

Amazon Labor Union (ALU) members celebrates after an update during the voting results to...
Amazon workers in NYC vote to unionize, a first for company
A Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C. landed in Denver after the...
Delta pilots land jet safely after cockpit windshield cracks
A high-speed police pursuit of a kidnapping suspect has resulted in the death of a 5-year-old...
Police: 5-year-old dies in high-speed pursuit of kidnapping suspect
President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference March 31. (Source: POOL/CNN)
COVID-19 asylum limits at US-Mexico border to end May 23
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said growing a clean energy economy is essential to...
Buttigieg touts clean energy economy