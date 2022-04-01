Dry today but a chance for showers tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cool and dry to end the work week, but a weak weather system will bring a chance of showers Saturday morning.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 64 degrees. Winds: North at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Winds: North at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: Saturday will start off with clouds and a few showers, but any rain will end by noon and clouds will quickly clear. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s on Saturday. Sunday will feature full sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The week will start off with clouds on Monday, but it will be dry with highs in the lower 70s. Rain arrives on Tuesday with our next cold front with most of the rain in the morning and afternoon. This will bring highs back to the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

