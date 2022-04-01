Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Accident on I-55 in Southaven slows traffic

Traffic on I-55 - 4/1/2022
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police and emergency crews are on the scene of an accident on I-55 at Horn Lake Creek in Southaven.

It’s unclear how long the scene will be active. Traffic is being diverted across the median to I-55 northbound and then to Goodman Road.

Traffic cameras show a flipped tractor-trailer in the middle of the roadway.

Police have not reported any injuries at this time.

