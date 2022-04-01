901 FC preparing for tri to Detroit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Out on the pitch, Memphis 901 FC has won two in a row since an opening night loss to Indy 11.

The 901 with back to back wins over Oakland and Las Vegas take their two-game winning streak on the road at Detroit Saturday.

Head Coach Ben Pirmann says, “I think it’ll be a good game. I think you’ve got two good teams. I don’t think either of us are like, Great yet. But, i think both of us are good teams that are still finding our way and getting better.”

901 FC’s next game at Detroit City FC Saturday 4 p.m.

