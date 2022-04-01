Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
901 FC preparing for tri to Detroit

901 FC preparing for tri to Detroit
901 FC preparing for tri to Detroit
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Out on the pitch, Memphis 901 FC has won two in a row since an opening night loss to Indy 11.

The 901 with back to back wins over Oakland and Las Vegas take their two-game winning streak on the road at Detroit Saturday.

Head Coach Ben Pirmann says, “I think it’ll be a good game. I think you’ve got two good teams. I don’t think either of us are like, Great yet. But, i think both of us are good teams that are still finding our way and getting better.”

901 FC’s next game at Detroit City FC Saturday 4 p.m.

