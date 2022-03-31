‘I am ecstatic‘: Gov. Reeves signs historic teacher pay raise bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Surrounded by educators, students, and supporters Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves signed one of the largest teacher pay raises in state history.

Governor Reeves made the announcement during a ceremonial bill signing at Madison Central High School.

“I am ecstatic to sign it into law,” Reeves said.

House Bill 530 will raise teacher pay by an average of $5,140 beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

It also builds in pay increases for every 5th year. Depending on their certification level, teachers would get between $1,200-$1,350 milestone raises every five years, with a $2,500 increase at year 25.

“It is the largest teacher pay raise and the largest assistant teacher pay raise in Mississippi’s history,” Reeves said. “Our state has an awful lot to be proud of. We continue to reach new heights that many said were not possible.”

Reeves also raved about the sacrificial work of educators during the pandemic.

“During this pandemic, teacher and teacher assistants stepped up to the plate in a way that may never be able to give them enough credit for,” the governor said. “They were willing to go back into the classroom when some in other states were not and they were willing to give our students the in-person education that they needed and deserved. It is for reasons such as this that I’m so excited to sign this teacher pay raise today.”

The governor said the raises would help retain existing teachers and help the Magnolia State to be more competitive in recruiting new educators.

You can see the ceremonial signing here.

