WATCH: Car goes up in flames at Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis firefighters put out a fire at a gas station on Winchester Road Thursday morning.

Memphis Fire Department says a vehicle went up in flames around 7:20 a.m. at Murphy’s gas station at the corner of Winchester Road and Polo Club Drive.

Video from the scene shows crews battling the blaze a short distance away from the gas pumps. The flames were extinguished shortly after firefighters arrived.

Luckily, no one was injured, according to MFD.

