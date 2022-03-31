Advertise with Us
WATCH: Car goes up in flames at Memphis gas station

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis firefighters put out a fire at a gas station on Winchester Road Thursday morning.

Memphis Fire Department says a vehicle went up in flames around 7:20 a.m. at Murphy’s gas station at the corner of Winchester Road and Polo Club Drive.

Video from the scene shows crews battling the blaze a short distance away from the gas pumps. The flames were extinguished shortly after firefighters arrived.

Luckily, no one was injured, according to MFD.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

