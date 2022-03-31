Viewer pictures and videos of Wednesday’s spring storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s definitely startling to see a funnel cloud over East Memphis.

Action News 5 viewer Phillip Loewenberg shot video at 4:38 p.m. from a rooftop in Midtown looking east that clearly showed a funnel extended from a large cloud mass over the city.

The First Alert weather team said there were no active tornado warnings in Shelby County at the time, and no reports of a touch down or damage.

Still, it takes your breath away when you see that image.

Howard Bales captured another view of the funnel cloud near his vantage point on Appling Road.

Rush hour proved challenging, especially on a water-logged Interstate 40 in Crittenden County, Arkansas. Traffic got tied up when a semi jack-knifed on westbound I-40 in West Memphis.

When the line finally moved into Memphis, the wind was so strong it rained sideways downtown.

MLGW outages spiked at 18,000 customers without power, then eventually leveled off at around 5,600.

Flash flooding quickly became a problem, including on Walnut Grove near Goodlett where the water was so deep, bags of leaves floated down the sidewalk.

Lisa Moscon shared her view of the flooded roads and driveways in her Lakeland neighborhood.

Peak wind gusts in Memphis according to the National Weather Service were 45 miles per hour.

A tree in front of an Uptown apartment complex was no match for mother nature today.

Another large tree blocked the road at Macon and Fisherville in Collierville, where a tornado warning was in effect for part of Wednesday evening.

Gary Hiles sent Action News 5 a cute photo of Lucy the weather dog keeping a close eye on things.

While Mendy K shared a photo showing kiddos Jordan and Hadley taking cover in their safe place, the bath tub, with a pillow covering their legs and both wearing bicycle helmets.

Safety experts said that’s a really smart way to protect yourself during stormy weather.

Once the storm moved out, the clouds parted and we were left with a Memphis sunset to remember.

