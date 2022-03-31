USL honor for 901 FC’s Jeremy Kelly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the pitch, Memphis 901 FC is on a two-game winning streak early in the season, and it’s paying off for one of their new offensive stars.

Forward Jeremy Kelly is named honorable mention team member of the week in the United Soccer League for his play Saturday night against the Las Vegas Lights.

Kelly takes a long pass and deftly chips it over the goalkeeper for the only goal of the match in 901 FC’s 1-Nil victory.

After an opening night loss, the 901 has won back to back matches to take a 2-1 record into their next match.

That’s Saturday at Detroit City.

They’re not back home till April 13 against FC Tulsa at AutoZone Park.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.