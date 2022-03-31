Advertise with Us
Tigers guard Earl Timberlake enters transfer portal

Earl Timberlake
Earl Timberlake(UofM Athletics)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The latest episode of “As the Tigers Turn” in the aftermath of the University of Memphis announcing its notice of allegations from the NCAA has another Tiger hitting the road.

Sophomore Earl Timberlake is the latest to enter the transfer portal.

Timberlake transferred to Memphis from Miami last season, after playing only seven games with the Hurricanes due to a shoulder injury.

He missed all last summer and most of the fall after surgery and rehab, but played in 29 games this season with 11 starts.

Thought to be a sure fire NBA lottery pick coming out of high school, Timberlake struggled regaining form from his injury, but managed to average 4.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in limited playing time.

Timberlake joins two Tiger freshman redshirts in the Portal, forward John Camden, and center Sam Onu.

