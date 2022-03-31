Sun, clouds and a quick evening shower

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine will give way to late day clouds and a few showers between 4 and 8 PM. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to 60 degrees.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and colder. Lows in the lower to upper 30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect 3 am to 9 am Friday. Winds will become light after midnight.

FRIDAY: We will have full sunshine tomorrow, which will help high temperatures climb to the mid 60s. Winds will remain light. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 40s on Friday night.

WEEKEND: Saturday will start off with clouds, but we will have more sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Sunday will feature full sunshine and highs around 70 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: The week will start off with clouds on Monday, but it will be dry with highs in the lower 70s. Rain arrives on Tuesday with our next cold front. This will bring highs back to the 60s on Wednesday.

