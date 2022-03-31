Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Sun, clouds and a quick evening shower

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine will give way to late day clouds and a few showers between 4 and 8 PM. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to 60 degrees.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and colder. Lows in the lower to upper 30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect 3 am to 9 am Friday. Winds will become light after midnight.

FRIDAY: We will have full sunshine tomorrow, which will help high temperatures climb to the mid 60s. Winds will remain light. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 40s on Friday night.

WEEKEND: Saturday will start off with clouds, but we will have more sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Sunday will feature full sunshine and highs around 70 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: The week will start off with clouds on Monday, but it will be dry with highs in the lower 70s. Rain arrives on Tuesday with our next cold front. This will bring highs back to the 60s on Wednesday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Tree down in Holly Springs
Mid-South tornado warnings expire as storm moves east
Tree falls on Uptown Square Apartments
Storm Reports: Warehouse collapse, tree falls onto apartment complex as storm travels across the Mid-South
Mid-South schools dismissing early ahead of afternoon severe weather
Orpheum Memphis
Orpheum deed officially signed over to nonprofit after being sold for $1
The stormy day began with the National Weather Service issuing a tornado warning just after...
Possible tornado hits Springdale, Arkansas; Deep South braces for storms

Latest News

Kauai businessman hopes to set up seabins at Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor.
Breakdown: What are Seabins and why are they being installed throughout the Tennessee River?
Severe storm damage
Storm leaves behind damage in DeSoto County
FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY
First Alert to a late season frost tonight
Fences blown down in DeSoto County
Storm leaves behind damage in DeSoto County