Storm leaves behind damage in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Wednesday’s storm impact could be felt across the Mid-South from Arkansas and Tennessee to Mississippi.

The high winds left reports of power outages, downed trees and damage to businesses and homes.

The storm’s impact is still lingering this morning with some Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers waking up without power. We’re in the Bartlett area where more than 1,000 MLGW are still without power.

Across state lines in Mississippi, the roof of a warehouse was taken off in Southaven during Wednesday’s storm. This was near Marketplace and Airport Drive. According to police, everyone was evacuated and is safe.

The high winds also brought down power lines that could be seen in the street in addition to debris. Tyrone Jackson was one of the homeowners outside, cleaning up. He was examining the damage to his fence.

It’s unclear if there was a tornado in this area or just straight-line winds but Jackson speculates a tornado tore through his fence.

“Because of the path of it, you know that side is not touched. the front is not touched and it’s just this narrow path,” said Jackson.

Jackson says he’ll call his insurance company to get a new fence and despite the damage, North Mississippi reported no deaths or injuries.

The National Weather Service tells Action News 5, it might be Friday before they can inspect storm damage and determine if there were any tornadoes.

