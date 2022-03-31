Shelby County Health Dept. to provide free tickets to National Civil Rights Museum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is teaming up with the National Civil Rights Museum to provide free tickets to the museum in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

During National Public Health Week, April 4-10, SCHD says it will highlight racism as a public health crisis. SCHD says the partnership with NCRM will allow the organizations to combine their efforts and “explore how reflecting on history is necessary to help advance social justice, inclusion and equity.”

The MLK commemoration event on April 4 will feature a keynote speaker, special performances, fraternal tributes and the changing of balcony wreath with a moment of silence at 6:01 p.m. -- the exact time he was assassinated.

Residents can register for free tickets at SCHD-REMEMBERING MLK-2022. They will be available for pickup at the SCHD headquarters at 814 Jefferson Avenue on Thursday and Friday between noon and 2 p.m. and 4:30 and 6 p.m.

