Restoration efforts underway in Fayette County

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday’s storm caused extensive damage in pockets of Fayette County.

“It didn’t last long, but I heard a noise and I looked out my window and I could see the wind blowing real hard, we really couldn’t see out the window but I could see the trees and stuff bending down,” said Timothy Hale, who is without power.

Hunter Winfrey, Fayette County Emergency Management Director, says thankfully there are no injuries.

“The storms came through yesterday afternoon late, I wanna say first warning we got were around 5:30, right after 6,” said Winfrey.

Winfrey says they received 40 calls of trees on the road, 17 calls about downed powerlines and 10 homes with tree damage. One of those homes belongs to Hale’s mother-in-law.

“She was in her bed and a tree fell down on top of her bed, it just so happens she just got up under the bed to keep the tree from hurting her,” said Hale.

Hale says his mother-in-law, who is 93-years-old, is doing fine, she was checked out by a doctor.

Winfrey says off Lagrange Road a silo tipped over, the roof of a barn was torn apart and there was scattered debris all over.

Chickasaw Electric Cooperative utility crews were out Thursday working on restoration efforts, Winfrey says the storm left thousands in the dark.

“We had reached up to a point of 2,000 last night being out, currently we’re down to 20,” said Winfrey.

Those 20 customers are in this area off Highway 57 and Dewitt Road.

Residents feel hopefully their power will be back soon with crews being out all day working on restoration efforts.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

