Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Monday, Joe Birch interviews Dr. Shirin Mazumder at the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Dr. Mazumder is an infectious disease specialist at Methodist Healthcare.

This week, Dr. Mazumder spoke more about the BA.2 variant and if she expects a rise in cases in the coming weeks.

She also talked about research coming out that shows a higher risk of developing diabetes after COVID-19.

Watch her interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

