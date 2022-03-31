Advertise with Us
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Monday, Joe Birch interviews Dr. Shirin Mazumder at the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Dr. Mazumder is an infectious disease specialist at Methodist Healthcare.

This week, Dr. Mazumder spoke more about the BA.2 variant and if she expects a rise in cases in the coming weeks.

She also talked about research coming out that shows a higher risk of developing diabetes after COVID-19.

Watch her interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

Memphis used car prices jump over 30% from year-to-year
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks crawfish
