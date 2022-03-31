Pittsburgh woman celebrates 111th birthday, about to have great-great-grandchild

Advertise with Us
Pittsburgh woman celebrates her 111th birthday and gets surprise news of great-great-grandchild on the way.
By Kelly Sasso
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WTAE) - A special birthday party was held in Pittsburgh for a woman who has surpassed the average life expectancy for an American woman by 33 years.

On Tuesday, Janet Wharton celebrated her 111th birthday, and her family helped with the celebration.

“This is awesome. I am honored to be here and speak on her behalf, and it’s just amazing she’s 111-years-old, the oldest in our family,” said Wharton’s granddaughter Cynthia Wilson.

Wharton is simply known as “Nanny” among her family members. She was born on March 29, 1911, in South Carolina and raised in Pittsburgh.

Wharton has also lived in New York, where she married Jimmy Vaughn and became a beautician. She also said she went to school for nursing and cared for others in that capacity a few days a week.

But her most significant legacy is her family, as not many people get to see this many future generations.

Wharton has one child, two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

And her family said she’s about to have a great-great-grandchild – a baby boy who is expected to arrive in June.

Wharton has short-term memory recall issues, but she could go on and on about the older memories from her life, like her favorite vacation.

“That’s the most beautiful place you’ll ever go. If you ever get the chance to go to Hawaii,” Wharton said.

Her family said they feel blessed to celebrate another year with their “Nanny.”

“It’s surreal and overwhelming. I can’t believe it because she doesn’t look 111,” Wilson said.

Copyright 2022 WTAE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

