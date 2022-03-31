New program tackles food insecurity among Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has partnered with the Mid-South Food Bank to help tackle food insecurity among their patients.

Rev. Dr. Stacy Smith, Direct or Strategic Innovation for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the need.

The program at Methodist University Hospital provides a three-day supply of food items for discharged patients who screen positive for food insecurity.

Smith said it became clear through their food screening process that well over 50% of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare patients are moderately to severely food insecure.

