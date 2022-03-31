Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

New program tackles food insecurity among Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare patients

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has partnered with the Mid-South Food Bank to help tackle food insecurity among their patients.

Rev. Dr. Stacy Smith, Direct or Strategic Innovation for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the need.

The program at Methodist University Hospital provides a three-day supply of food items for discharged patients who screen positive for food insecurity.

Smith said it became clear through their food screening process that well over 50% of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare patients are moderately to severely food insecure.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Tree down in Holly Springs
Mid-South tornado warnings expire as storm moves east
Tree falls on Uptown Square Apartments
Storm Reports: Warehouse collapse, tree falls onto apartment complex as storm travels across the Mid-South
Mid-South schools dismissing early ahead of afternoon severe weather
Orpheum Memphis
Orpheum deed officially signed over to nonprofit after being sold for $1
The stormy day began with the National Weather Service issuing a tornado warning just after...
Possible tornado hits Springdale, Arkansas; Deep South braces for storms

Latest News

Memphis used car prices jump over 30% from year-to-year
Memphis used car prices jump over 30% from year-to-year
Memphis used car prices jump over 30% from year-to-year
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks crawfish
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks crawfish
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks crawfish
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist