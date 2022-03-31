Memphis used car prices jump over 30% from year-to-year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to a recent study, used car prices are up 35% nationally as the microchip shortage continues to impact the automotive industry.

It is even more than that for some vehicles, like the Toyota Corolla, Toyota Camry, Nissan Rogue, and Honda Civic.

Executive Analyst at iSeeCars.com Karl Brauer joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the high demand vehicles as people struggle to pay the prices at the pump.

After analyzing 1.8 million used car sales in February, Brauer said used car prices increased 31.0% or $7,491 in Memphis over last year.

