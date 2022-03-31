Heavy rain and wind cause downed powerlines and fallen trees in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County was not spared the high winds and heavy rain when the storms rolled through and left behind some damage.

Shelby County residents dealt with fallen trees, flooding and downed powerlines Wednesday. Some homeowners are also left with cleaning up massive messes thanks to the severe spring storm.

The threat of severe weather in Shelby County also had county officials and schools preparing.

At Idlewild Elementary, Mary King was just one of many Memphis-Shelby County Schools parents picking up her kids after early dismissal.

“With the amount of weather that we’ve had over the past few months, it’s probably better safe than sorry,” said parent Mary King.

Just hours later, the Memphis metro area was hit with heavy rain, flooding, strong winds and even a tornado warning.

In Bartlett, neighbors on Greenleaf Street were without power for several hours mostly from high winds.

“I walked out the door and said ‘Aw man. Not again,’” said homeowner Robert Reed.

High winds also brought down a tree in Bartlett resident Robert Reed’s front yard.

“You probably heard the crack of a tree branch coming down well this was a little extended,” said Reed. “And I went ‘Oh Lord’ and before I got the ‘Lord’ out there was a large thud. And that’s what I saw when I came outside.”

Luckily, MLGW crews arrived shortly after to restore power to Reed and his neighbors.

He’s already making plans to cut down what’s left of the tree.

Action News 5 has not received any reports of injuries caused by this storm. But if you have any down powerlines or have lost power, make sure you report them to MLGW by calling 901-544-6500.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.