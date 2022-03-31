Grizzlies clinch first division title number 2 seed in west with win vs. Spurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple of milestones ahead for the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night if they can beat the Spurs in San Antonio.

A win means the Griz wrap up their first Southwest Division Title in franchise history.

Also, the Griz will put a lock on the number 2 Seed in the Western Conference.

That’s the highest they’ve ever finished!

Memphis builds an 18 point Lead, Tyus Jones with 25 points..

Dillon Brooks adds 21.

The Spurs, though, fighting for their playoff lives trying to secure a spot in the play-in tournament.

Dejaunte Murray with a double-double 33 points and 13 rebounds gets the Spurs back in it.

San Antonio Cuts it to 1 with five seconds left and a chance to win it.

But Desmond Bane not fooled on the dive to the rim off the inbound in front court.

He’s right there to block a would be wide open layup attempt at the Buzzer.

Grizzlies hang on to hang the Southwest Division Championship banner and lock up the number-2 seed in the West.

Griz go on to win it.

Final score 112-111.

The Griz, now 54-23, are 31 games over. 500 for the first time in franchise history.

Next, Memphis comes home to face the top team in the Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns, Friday night at FedExForum.

