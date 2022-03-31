Advertise with Us
First Alert to a late season frost tonight

Frost Advisory in effect from 3 AM to 9 AM Friday, April 1, 2022
By Erin Thomas
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The cold front that brought yesterday’s storms has also ushered in much cooler air.

So cool, in fact, that the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory in effect from 3 AM to 9 AM Friday across the entire Mid-South.

A Frost Advisory is issued when the minimum temperature is forecast to be 33 to 36 degrees on clear and calm nights during the growing season.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

On Average, Memphis’ last Spring frost is March 29, so tonight’s potential frost is a slightly delayed.

Memphis Frost Data
Additionally, a few light showers will move back in late Thursday afternoon. Rain will be possible between 3 PM and 9 PM, but will clear out quickly after that.

After a chilly Friday morning, temperatures will warm to the mid 60s by the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to climb to low 70s this weekend and next week with a dry stretch of weather.

Our next chance for rain and thunderstorms will arrive Tuesday.

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

7 day forest as of 7 AM Thursday, March 31, 2022
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
