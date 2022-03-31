Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks crawfish

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we enter crawfish season, Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about where you can buy the mudbugs in the Mid-South.

She also talked about the Drew Rainer Memorial Crawfish Boil happening April 2 at Railgarten being held in honor of the late Rhodes College student killed during a home invasion in October.

Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku).

Don’t forget to check out Jennifer’s stories on commercialappeal.com/food.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.