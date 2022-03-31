Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Coca-Cola distribution center employee dies in forklift accident

Forklift
Forklift(Canva)
By Shyra Sherfield
Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Coca-Cola Refreshments Distribution Center employee died Wednesday after a forklift accident.

Memphis Police Department says it happened at the distribution center on Southpoint Drive. The man died on the scene.

His identity is unknown at this time. We are working to learn more information.

