Clouds & showers today, frost possible tonight

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning and we will see a few peeks of sunshine early, but clouds and showers will move back in late afternoon. Rain will be possible between 3 and 9 pm, but will clear out quickly after that. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to 60 degrees. With a mostly clear sky tonight, low temperatures will drop to the 30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect 3 am to 9 am Friday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. High: 60 degrees. Winds: West at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower to upper 30s. Winds: Northwest at 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: We will have full sunshine tomorrow, which will help high temperatures climb to the mid 60s. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 40s on Friday night.

WEEKEND: Saturday will start off with clouds, but we will have more sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Sunday will feature full sunshine and highs around 70 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: The week will start off with clouds on Monday, but it will be dry with highs in the lower 70s. Rain arrives on Tuesday with our next cold front. This will bring highs back to the 60s on Wednesday.

