A clearing sky will lead to falling temps and a frosty night for some

By Ron Childers
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite a cloudy end to the day, clouds clear overnight as cold, dry air settles into the Mid-South dropping temperatures into the thirties and the potential for some patchy frost. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a FROST ADVISORY for the entire Action News 5 coverage area from 3AM to 9AM Friday morning.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Northwest wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light North wind and afternoon highs near 60.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Becoming Mostly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and lows in the mid 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy in the morning and then sunny during the afternoon along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures near 70, and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

