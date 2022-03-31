Advertise with Us
Charges against man accused of assaulting Tami Sawyer dismissed

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The charges against a man accused of assaulting Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer have been dropped.

A warrant had previously been issued for George Johnson’s arrest in 2021 after he allegedly threatened the commissioner.

Johnson then turned himself in to authorities and faced one assault charge.

The judge has now granted the defense’s motion to dismiss the trial after finding no probable cause for the charges.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

