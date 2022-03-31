Charges against man accused of assaulting Tami Sawyer dismissed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The charges against a man accused of assaulting Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer have been dropped.

The trial against the confederate in this photo for assault against me has ended. After hearing my testimony, the judge granted the defense’s motion to dismiss. While he believed the defendants actions were “pathetic,” he could not identify a reasonable level of fear on my part. pic.twitter.com/1Rf60ZuR8F — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) March 31, 2022

A warrant had previously been issued for George Johnson’s arrest in 2021 after he allegedly threatened the commissioner.

Johnson then turned himself in to authorities and faced one assault charge.

The judge has now granted the defense’s motion to dismiss the trial after finding no probable cause for the charges.

