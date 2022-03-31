Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Best Life: Researching the connection between gut health and skin cancer treatments

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla, (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Hundreds of bacteria are active in our intestines. Good bacteria aid in digestion but there are harmful bacteria that have the potential to make us sick. The collection of both types of bacteria makes up our gut microbiome. Our overall health is affected by this microbiome and now researchers believe there is a connection between gut health and skin cancer treatments.

Your gut’s microbiome has a lot more control when it comes to your overall health than you may think.

“They are dynamically interacting with our physiology, with our moods, with our medical health,” said Bruce Stevens, Ph.D., a professor at the University of Florida.

Researchers at Oregon State University confirmed that changes to the gut microbiome in melanoma patients allowed them to respond better to their cancer treatment. In their study, some of the patients showed either tumor reduction or disease stabilization that lasted for more than a year.

An observational study also found a link between high dietary fiber and better responses to immune therapy for melanoma. So, how do you maintain better gut health?

“High fiber, low sodium diets, and certain kinds of food groups can promote good gut bacteria,” said Stevens.

Sources of fiber include, oats, barley, nuts and seeds, peas, avocado, oranges, and brussels sprouts. The ideal amount of fiber a person should have a day is 25 to 30 grams. People who tend to eat foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains that are high in fiber report better gut health.

Stress can have a negative impact on your gut microbiome. Probiotic supplements can help support your microbiome. However, it is important to talk to your doctor before choosing one since there are many on the market.

Contributors to this news report include: Danielle Gober, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

