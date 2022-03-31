Assessing property damage after Mid-South storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday’s storm brought in high winds, rain and more all throughout the Mid-South. Some properties sustained broken fences and tree damage while others experienced a larger impact with damage to the roofs.

Ryan Stokes with Property Damage Appraisers Inc. said assessors evaluate properties after storms like this to gauge damages.

“We just come out, assess the damage, determine how much that loss is so that you can make a settlement with your insurance company or negotiate with the contractor,” Stokes said.

Stokes also said it’s important for folks to understand their insurance policy.

“Make sure that you understand what your coverage limits are. Make sure you know what is covered. Also make sure you know what your deductible is, and then make sure that you have the proper coverage for storm damages,” Stokes said.

Looking ahead before any major storm event, he recommends doing a walkthrough of your property to take photos and videos.

“Know what’s there prior to the storm, any valuables that you have in your house. In case of a total loss, you’ll know what the high dollar valuables are. Take video evidence of those. Take photographs of them. Time and date stamped,” Stokes said.

Stokes said once you feel like you can safely check your property, take photos and videos again. Once you clean up or have a company to remove debris, you’ll have the evidence of what it looked like the day of or after the storm.

When in doubt, Stokes says you can always call a professional to evaluate the damage in person.

“The thing that I fear most is somebody trying to do something that they’re not equipped to do,” Stokes said, “All of our guys are certified. Everybody has the equipment to do it properly. Don’t take any chances. When in doubt, call the experts. Have them come out and take a look.”

