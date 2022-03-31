Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Arson investigation underway after Memphis apartment building burns down

Memphis Fire Department
Memphis Fire Department
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis apartment fire is under investigation after Memphis Fire Department ruled it arson.

MFD says the fire happened at Pershing Park Apartments around 11 a.m. on Wednesday just hours before severe storms swept through the city. There were 17 fire trucks and 39 firefighters on site to battle the fire.

No civilians or firefighters were injured but investigators say the blaze was set intentionally in multiple locations of the two-story building.

Red Cross assistance was requested for eight adults.

If you have any information on this investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Tree down in Holly Springs
Mid-South tornado warnings expire as storm moves east
Tree falls on Uptown Square Apartments
Storm Reports: Warehouse collapse, tree falls onto apartment complex as storm travels across the Mid-South
Mid-South schools dismissing early ahead of afternoon severe weather
Orpheum Memphis
Orpheum deed officially signed over to nonprofit after being sold for $1
The stormy day began with the National Weather Service issuing a tornado warning just after...
Possible tornado hits Springdale, Arkansas; Deep South braces for storms

Latest News

Murphy's gas station car fire
WATCH: Car goes up in flames at Memphis gas station
Murphy's gas station car fire
Car goes up in flames at Memphis gas station
Memphis ranks fifth-worst city for women in the workforce
Susan Sanford
Founder of Mid-South Food Bank dies at age 77