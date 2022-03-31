Arson investigation underway after Memphis apartment building burns down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis apartment fire is under investigation after Memphis Fire Department ruled it arson.

MFD says the fire happened at Pershing Park Apartments around 11 a.m. on Wednesday just hours before severe storms swept through the city. There were 17 fire trucks and 39 firefighters on site to battle the fire.

No civilians or firefighters were injured but investigators say the blaze was set intentionally in multiple locations of the two-story building.

Red Cross assistance was requested for eight adults.

If you have any information on this investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

