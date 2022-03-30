Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

UofM’s Camden, Onu enter transfer portal

2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament(Southeastern Conference)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You can add Sam Onu’s name to the list of Memphis Tigers Basketball Players entering the Transfer Portal.  

Onu, a 6′9″ center, redshirted this season as a freshman, only seeing action in the Tigers’ two pre-season games.

He joins freshman forward John Camden, a 6′8″ wing whose family he lived with while playing for a Massachusetts prep school before signing with the University of Memphis. 

The Tigers now have only one true center on the roster in rising Sr. Malcolm Dandridge.

Memphis is involved in an NCAA infractions case that leveled several major charges against the program.

The Tigers are fighting those charges.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Damaging wind, tornadoes possible in the Mid-South
Mid-South schools dismissing early ahead of afternoon severe weather
Action News 5 Sports Director announces his retirement with his family present.
Sports Director Jarvis Greer retiring from Action News 5 after 43 years
Orpheum Memphis
Orpheum deed officially signed over to nonprofit after being sold for $1
Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station

Latest News

Memphis baseball
Tigers baseball vs Ole Miss canceled due to inclement weather
University of Memphis
UofM students react to NCAA allegations against men’s basketball program
Austin leans past the goal line on a 64-yard punt return for TD
Calvin Austin shines at Tiger Football Pro Day
Arkansas players JD Notae (1), Jaylin Williams (10) and Stanley Umude (0) watch as Davonte...
Arkansas advances to second straight NCAA Elite 8