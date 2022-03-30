UofM’s Camden, Onu enter transfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You can add Sam Onu’s name to the list of Memphis Tigers Basketball Players entering the Transfer Portal.

Onu, a 6′9″ center, redshirted this season as a freshman, only seeing action in the Tigers’ two pre-season games.

He joins freshman forward John Camden, a 6′8″ wing whose family he lived with while playing for a Massachusetts prep school before signing with the University of Memphis.

The Tigers now have only one true center on the roster in rising Sr. Malcolm Dandridge.

Memphis is involved in an NCAA infractions case that leveled several major charges against the program.

The Tigers are fighting those charges.

