Today is a First Alert Weather Day, damaging winds possible with storms

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stray shower will be possible this morning, but the main line of storms will arrive with a cold front this afternoon. Severe thunderstorms will start developing between 1 and 2 pm in areas along and west of the Mississippi River. The line of storms will quickly push east through the rest of west Tennessee and north Mississippi through 7 pm. There is a Wind Advisory in effect through 7 pm tonight. Wind gusts today will be up to 50 mph, but we could see 70 mph winds in some severe storms. Flash flooding will also be possible. There is a low chance for tornadoes this afternoon as well.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 100%. High: 76 degrees. Winds: Southwest 25-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40% before 10 pm. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Winds: Southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: The cold front will bring highs back down to the 60s on Thursday and Friday. Cloud will gradually clear on Thursday and we will see full sunshine on Friday. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 30s in some areas on Thursday night.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Sunday will feature more sunshine and highs near 70 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: We will have sunshine and 70s on Monday, but a cold front will bring another chance for thunderstorms on Tuesday.

