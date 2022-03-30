Tigers baseball vs Ole Miss canceled due to inclement weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers were scheduled to host 10th Ranked Ole Miss Wednesday night at FedExPark on the University of Memphis South Campus, but that game is now canceled due to severe weather expected for the Mid-South.

This is the third time this season that a game between the two programs has been either postponed or canceled due to inclement weather.

We’ll keep an eye out for an update on a rescheduled time for the game.

