TDOT begins multi-million dollar repaving project on Poplar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Your commute along one of the Bluff City’s most traveled streets is about to get busier... all in an effort to make it better!

TDOT has started a multi-million dollar repaving project on Poplar Avenue. The repaving project from Perkins Extended to I-240 started over the weekend and leaders with TDOT say it won’t be complete until the end of September.

Crews will be out working from Poplar Avenue and Perkins Extended all the way to I-240. Memphis drivers say they’re excited about the project and say it’s long overdue.

“Everyone knows if you can drive Poplar, you can do anything in the world,” said Casey Sigler.

“It feels like a rocket ship, “said Noah Dorsey. “All the potholes and you know everything else. The metal plates.”

But as these drivers describe, it doesn’t come without it’s problems.

“It’s very hectic, “said Jaden Clark. “Very chaotic. The lanes are very narrow and then it’s really bumpy especially on the right lane...It’s a lot.”

The Tennessee Department of Transportation estimates Poplar Avenue sees about 47,000 drivers a day. TDOT officials say the work won’t be stop-and-go, you can expect to see crews out seven days a week on this $4.2 million dollar project. Starting with handicap ramps.

Casey Sigler and Jaden Clark hope the work will resolve the road’s challenges.

“The lanes are so tight,” said Sigler. “It’s like a video game you know! You have to drive so defensively so I guess this might help that dip you get on the right?”

“I’m just glad that this is happening,” said Clark. “It’s long over due I would say.”

Single lane closures have already begun from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Daytime single lane will only on certain days from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

TDOT did not say when those days will be but they suggest you take an alternate route as traffic delays are expected.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.