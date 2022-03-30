TBI releases annual report on law enforcement-related deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released an in depth study of law enforcement-related deaths in 2021.

Major findings from the study include:

A total of 31 deadly use-of-force incidents occurred in the state 11 were reported in a residence and nine were reported on a highway, road, alley, sidewalk or street 21 of the deaths were white subjects and10 were Black or African-American 26 of the deaths were men and five were women



The full report, including a breakdown of the data, can be viewed here.

