TBI releases annual report on law enforcement-related deaths
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released an in depth study of law enforcement-related deaths in 2021.
Major findings from the study include:
- A total of 31 deadly use-of-force incidents occurred in the state
- 11 were reported in a residence and nine were reported on a highway, road, alley, sidewalk or street
- 21 of the deaths were white subjects and10 were Black or African-American
- 26 of the deaths were men and five were women
The full report, including a breakdown of the data, can be viewed here.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.