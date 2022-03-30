Advertise with Us
TBI releases annual report on law enforcement-related deaths

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released an in depth study of law enforcement-related deaths in 2021.

Major findings from the study include:

  • A total of 31 deadly use-of-force incidents occurred in the state
    • 11 were reported in a residence and nine were reported on a highway, road, alley, sidewalk or street
    • 21 of the deaths were white subjects and10 were Black or African-American
    • 26 of the deaths were men and five were women

The full report, including a breakdown of the data, can be viewed here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

