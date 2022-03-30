Advertise with Us
Storm Reports: Damage, power outages reported across the Mid-South

Tree down on Greenleaf Street in Bartlett
(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day and reports of storm damages are coming in throughout the Mid-South.

Share your weather photos and videos with Action News 5 here.

According to the National Weather Service, damages such as downed trees and power lines have been reported in the following areas:

Tennessee

  • Trees and power lines down in Bartlett near the Singleton Community Center
  • Tree and power lines down outside of Ellendale

Arkansas

  • Large tree uprooted across old Greensboro Road in Craighead County
  • Trees down across residential road in Poinsett County

According to MLGW, 3,694 customers are without power as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. This number is expected to increase as severe weather continues through the evening.

MLGW says they have crews prepared to respond to outages as they are reported.

If your power does go out, you can call MLGW at 901-544-6500 to report it. You can also call 901-528-4465 to report downed power lines or busted gas mains.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

