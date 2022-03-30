Storm Reports: Damage, power outages reported across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day and reports of storm damages are coming in throughout the Mid-South.

First storm damage of the day causing a power outage in Bartlett, TN pic.twitter.com/WPCiDND7o2 — Michael Moore (@michmoore) March 30, 2022

According to the National Weather Service, damages such as downed trees and power lines have been reported in the following areas:

Tennessee

Trees and power lines down in Bartlett near the Singleton Community Center

Tree and power lines down outside of Ellendale

Arkansas

Large tree uprooted across old Greensboro Road in Craighead County

Trees down across residential road in Poinsett County

According to MLGW, 3,694 customers are without power as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. This number is expected to increase as severe weather continues through the evening.

MLGW says they have crews prepared to respond to outages as they are reported.

If your power does go out, you can call MLGW at 901-544-6500 to report it. You can also call 901-528-4465 to report downed power lines or busted gas mains.

