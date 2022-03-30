Severe storms move across the Mid-South this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TODAY: A High Wind Warning is in place through 7 PM with wind gusts up to 50 mph. Rain and storms will arrive with a strong cold front and move across the Mid-South through 7 PM. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds or a tornado. 70 mph winds are possible in some areas along the line. The severe threat will be over by 7 or 8 PM.

TONIGHT: A few downpours are possible before midnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s with a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be west at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: This front will bring highs back down to the 60s with a partly cloudy sky. Lows will drop to around 40 with a clear sky Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Expect sunshine with highs in the mid 60s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will feature more sunshine and highs around 70. The next round of storms will move through Tuesday.

