Mid-South schools dismissing early ahead of afternoon severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools and more than a dozen other Mid-South schools are dismissing early Wednesday ahead of the threat for severe weather this afternoon.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day.

All of west Tennessee, north Mississippi and parts of eastern Arkansas are under a moderate risk (4 out of 5). The main threat is damaging winds with the strongest thunderstorms producing gusts up to 70 mph.

