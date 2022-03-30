Advertise with Us
Mid-South schools dismissing early ahead of afternoon severe weather

(FOX Carolina)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools and more than a dozen other Mid-South schools are dismissing early Wednesday ahead of the threat for severe weather this afternoon.

SEE THE LIST OF EARLY DISMISSALS

Memphis-Shelby County Schools inclement weather early dismissal
Memphis-Shelby County Schools inclement weather early dismissal(MSCS)

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day.

All of west Tennessee, north Mississippi and parts of eastern Arkansas are under a moderate risk (4 out of 5). The main threat is damaging winds with the strongest thunderstorms producing gusts up to 70 mph.

