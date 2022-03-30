Preparations for potential severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Preparations are underway as a Spring weather system heads toward the Mid-South. Mother Nature always has the final say, but there are things you can do to lessen the impact of severe weather on yourself, your family and your home.

Memphis neighborhoods picked up the pieces after a windstorm hit the 38117 zip code on January 1. On February 3, the Bluff City dealt with a brutal ice storm. More than a quarter-million people in the Mid-South lost power. Full restoration took weeks. Then another ice storm arrived, that one knocking out power to multiple communities in Eastern Arkansas. And March looks to go out with a bang on Wednesday.

MLGW officials told Action News 5 that crews are ready to get to work should the lights go out.

“Our employees will be working 24/7,” said Gale Jones Carson, MLGW’s Vice President of Community and External Affairs, “and they will be working 16-hour shifts, and they will be working quickly and safely to restore our customers’ service.”

If your power goes out, call MLGW at 901-544-6500 to report it. Call 901-528-4465 to report downed power lines or busted gas mains.

The City of Memphis said its crews have been busy cleaning out clogged drains. City officials advise residents to clear gutters, downspouts and nearby storm drains. Don’t drive through standing water or near downed trees. Don’t put trash or debris in the street next to curbs or near drains, which is not so easy for neighborhoods still awaiting storm debris pick-up from previous weather events.

Call 311 to report downed trees, and after-hours call the Office of Emergency Management at 901-636-2525.

And Shelby County’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Office said you should designate a SAFE PLACE in your home. A basement is best. If you don’t have one, get in the tub in an interior bathroom or go to a room with no windows on the lowest level of your house.

Remember to charge all your devices because Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.