Police searching for person of interest in aggravated assault

Mary Ozier
Mary Ozier(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to shooting on Chambliss Road last week.

Police say the incident occurred on March 25 when several people were involved in a fight. As people began to leave, some got into a four-door sedan and one of these individuals fired several shots from the car, shooting one other person several times.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but no condition or update has been provided.

MPD have identified 26-year-ld Mary Ozier as one of the suspects involved in the shooting. She is considered to be armed and dangerous.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident or suspects is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

