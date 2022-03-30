MLGW, emergency crews preparing for possible outages and storm damage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A spring weather system is headed our way. Both the city of Memphis and Memphis Light, Gas and Water has taken some steps to try to lessen the impact.

The City of Memphis said its crews have been busy cleaning out clogged drains.

If you haven’t already, city officials advise residents to clear gutters, downspouts and nearby storm drains.

You’re also advised not to drive through standing water or near downed trees and avoid putting trash or debris near trains or next to curbs -- something that may be difficult for neighborhoods still awaiting storm debris pick-up from previous weather events.

In the event of power outages, MLGW officials say that crews are ready to get to work.

“Our employees will be working 24/7 and they will be working 16-hour shifts, and they will be working quickly and safely to restore our customers’ service,” said MLGW VP of COmmunity and External Affairs, Gale Jones.

If your power does go out, you can call MLGW at 901-544-6500 to report it. You can also call 901-528-4465 to report downed power lines or busted gas mains.

You can report downed trees to Memphis Public Works by calling 311and after-hours call the Office of Emergency Management at 901-636-2525.

Shelby County’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Office said you should designate a safe place in your home.

A basement is best. If you don’t have one, get in the tub in an interior bathroom or go to a room with no windows on the lowest level of your house.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.