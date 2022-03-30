Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis ranks fifth-worst city for women in the workforce

(Source: NerdWallet)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is ranked fifth as one of the worst metro cities for women in the workforce, according to a recent study.

MagnifyMoney puts the Bluff City behind Riverside, California, Detroit, Michigan, Birmingham, Alabama and Indianapolis, Indiana.

“Working women often bear the brunt of the burden of caregiving in their families, whether that means children or elderly parents,” says Ismat Mangla, MagnifyMoney executive editor. “This means that on top of their day job responsibilities, they are often working a ‘second shift’ by being the primary caregiver at home. This often leads to burnout or the inability to do either job well.”

Read the study in full at magnifymoney.com.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

