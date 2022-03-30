High wind safety rules for severe weather headed to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As severe thunderstorms make their way to the Mid-South Wednesday, emergency crews are preparing for power outages, downed trees and more.

With a high wind warning set to take effect at 7 a.m., the National Weather Service has recommendations for high wind safety.

They said the best place to be during high winds is indoors. The weather forecast service recommends postponing any outdoor activities when a wind advisory or warning has been issued.

If you’re caught outside take cover next to a building or under a shelter.

The national weather service says high winds can cause downed trees and power lines, flying debris and more.

Officials with MLGW are encouraging customers to avoid any power lines that may be damaged during today’s storm.

“Yeah, one of the things that we stress, and we can’t stress enough – if our customers see any downed lines, please don’t go near those lines, it could be very dangerous,” said Gale Jones Carson, MLGW VP of Community and External Affairs. “Say for example, if you are in a vehicle and a downed line is on your car, do not get out of the car.”

You’re encouraged to call MLGW to report downed power lines and it’s recommended to avoid anything that may be touching downed lines, including vehicles or tree branches.

