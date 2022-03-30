Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Governor Lee’s proposed budget amendment includes $35 million for Memphis projects

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Senate Finance Committee broke down Governor Lee’s proposed budget amendment.

The proposal comes with at least $320 million in new spending for previously unannounced programs.

“We are still in volatile times and we need to focus on preserving our reoccurring funds and focus more investments on the non-recurring side of the ledger, and that’s exactly what this budget does,” said Commissioner Butch Eley for the Tennessee Dept. of Finance and Administration.

The budget includes a total of $35 million dollars for projects in Downtown Memphis, $2.5 million for the Brooks Museum, $2.5 million for Leftwich Tennis Center, $10 million for the National Civil Rights Museum, and $20 million for the Riverfront Development Grant, which Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland asked for.

In a statement Strickland said, “I’ve spoken for years about our momentum, and this news brings more of it to our riverfront! It will not only help enhance what’s happening just down the street at Tom Lee Park, but it will make it more viable for a rapidly expanding riverboat tourism industry.”

Kevin Kane, President and CEO of Memphis Tourism said the need for more docks on the Memphis riverfront is immediate.

“By 2023 with the addition of Viking which starts this June we currently can’t handle all the business coming our way at the Beale Street Landing,” said Kane.

Kane said the riverboat tourism industry is worth millions to Memphis, and will only get better.

“The economic impact currently of these river cruises is $51 million, it’s going to grow to $140 million next year, and the room nights will go from 51,000 to our local hotels to over 50,000 room nights by next year so it’s really important that we get these docks expanded,” said Kane.

The goal is to expand Beale Street landing and add two new docks.

“Down at Greenlaw there’s another opportunity for a dock there, and of course right here at the foot of Union Avenue, eventually we will have a dock there,” said Kane.

The amended budget also allots $78 million for investments at all 74 airports across Tennessee.

$500 million would pay for a new stadium for the Titans, and $17 million for raceway investments.

Several senators questioned whether the time is right for a new Titans stadium, saying original plans were to renovate the existing facility.

“The sooner we are able to do, and hopefully get this project moving rather than delay then it will for sure save dollars in the long run of the overall cost,” said commissioner Eley.

The proposal also includes Governor Lee’s 30-day grocery tax suspension, an estimated cost of $80 million for one month.

Details of the tax break have not been finalized, but we learned it could happen in August.

Governor Lee’s proposed budget amendment still needs to be approved by both legislative chambers before any money is distributed.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

