Four more Ukrainian children with cancer arrive at St. Jude for treatment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four more Ukrainian children with cancer and their families have arrived in the Bluff City for treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The group arrived on Monday and joined the four other Ukrainian children who arrived at the hospital last week.

The patients will receive the medical care they need, as well as housing, psychological support and counseling to help address social, emotional and cultural needs as they begin to rebuild their lives so far from home.

St. Jude is the first hospital in the U.S. to receive patients from Ukraine.

