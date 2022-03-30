Founder of Mid-South Food Bank dies at age 77

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Susan Sanford, a native Memphian who became founding president and CEO of the Midsouth Food Bank, died overnight Monday at age 77 after a brief illness.

Sanford helped launch the food bank in 1981.

She led the agency for nearly 20 years and expanded the Food Bank service areas to 31 counties in west Tennessee, north Mississippi and eastern Arkansas.

Among her many other contributions, Sanford served as President of the Memphis Rotary Club.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.