Woman injured in Frayser gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A reported shooting near I-40 West and Danny Thomas left a woman in critical condition.

Police say officers responded to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. Monday where they say the shooting occurred at the BP Gas Station located at 2626 North Watkins Road in Frayser.

The woman was transported to Regional One Hospital where she was last reported to be in critical condition. There have been no updates on her condition as of Tuesday morning.

While details are still limited right now, police have a description of the person they believe is responsible for the shooting. Officials describe the shooter as a Black man in all-black clothing armed with a handgun.

As police continue their investigation, they encourage anyone who may have information about the shooting and the suspect to call 901-528-CASH.

