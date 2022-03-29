Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Woman injured in Frayser gas station shooting

By Talya Faggart
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A reported shooting near I-40 West and Danny Thomas left a woman in critical condition.

Police say officers responded to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. Monday where they say the shooting occurred at the BP Gas Station located at 2626 North Watkins Road in Frayser.

The woman was transported to Regional One Hospital where she was last reported to be in critical condition. There have been no updates on her condition as of Tuesday morning.

While details are still limited right now, police have a description of the person they believe is responsible for the shooting. Officials describe the shooter as a Black man in all-black clothing armed with a handgun.

As police continue their investigation, they encourage anyone who may have information about the shooting and the suspect to call 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Tinesha Jackson and Tedrick Butler charged in 3-year-old's shooting death
3-year-old shoots, kills himself with AR-15 pistol, police say
Action News 5 Sports Director announces his retirement with his family present.
Sports Director Jarvis Greer retiring from Action News 5 after 43 years
Fred Smith
FedEx founder Fred Smith stepping down as CEO
Southaven Police
Police: Abandoned newborn found dead on home porch
Memphis Police Department
Man shot, killed at Memphis apartment complex

Latest News

Severe Weather Risk for Wednesday, March 30, 2022
First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday
Rep. London Lamar pushes for voter registration in Shelby County
Sen. London Lamar passes doula certification bill through Senate
Shelby County Commissioners debate planning transparency of future juvenile justice building
Shelby County Commissioners debate planning transparency of future juvenile justice building
Lawmakers consider 'true' constitutional carry bill (Source: WMC)
Tennessee lawmakers consider ‘true’ constitutional carry bill